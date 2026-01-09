ASCO’s third RoPax ferry takes shape at Baku shipyard

9 January 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Construction work on the third RoPax-type ferry being built at the Baku Shipyard under an order placed by ASCO, a company within the AZCON Holding, is progressing in line with the approved schedule.

As reported by Azernews, citing ASCO, assembly of the vessel’s main hull blocks has been completed. The project has now entered the next phase, with installation of pipelines underway, electrical cabling being laid, and work continuing on ventilation systems, mechanical equipment, insulation of living quarters, and cabin partitioning.

The new RoPax ferry incorporates several upgrades compared to previously built vessels of the same type. These include the installation of a three-ton utility crane, additional storage tanks for the compressed air system, and a dedicated power supply system for refrigerated containers.

Further safety and operational enhancements are also planned. The vessel will be equipped with an additional dangerous gas detection system in the lower cargo hold, as well as an extra foam-based fire-fighting nozzle. The project also предусматривает the introduction of an automatic railway track crossing system on the ferry and the installation of a braking system on the cargo deck. In the main engine room, an additional cooling system, two service hatches, and two service cranes will be installed.

At the same time, several technical solutions have been optimised compared to earlier ferries. The installation of a passenger elevator has been abandoned, while the rear auxiliary steering system has been removed. Instead, the power of the forward auxiliary steering system has been increased from 350 kW to 545 kW.

Like the previously commissioned RoPax ferries Azerbaijan and Zarifa Aliyeva, the new vessel will have a maximum speed of 14 knots. It will measure 154.5 meters in length, 17.7 meters in width, and 7.5 meters in side height. In terms of capacity, the ferry will be capable of carrying up to 100 passengers and either 56 tank-type rail wagons or 50 trucks/TIRs simultaneously.

The new ferry is of particular importance for the modernisation of ASCO’s fleet and for enhancing Azerbaijan’s transit potential. Like other vessels in the fleet, the RoPax ferry is planned to be used for cargo and passenger transportation across the Caspian Sea, including operations along the Middle Corridor.