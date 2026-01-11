Ukraine releases footage of night drone strikes on Caspian Sea oil platforms [VIDEO]

11 January 2026 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva

Ukrainian forces have released footage showing night raids on offshore oil and gas platforms in the Caspian Sea, part of an escalating campaign to hit Russian energy infrastructure linked to its war effort, according to military sources.

The video, shared by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on social media, appears to show strikes on three ice-resistant drilling platforms owned by Russian energy company Lukoil. The facilities targeted include the V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin and Valery Grayfer installations in the Caspian Sea, the Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed.

Ukraine’s long-range drones struck the platforms during the early hours of the operation, with images showing impacts on key structures. The strikes came after a series of deep-strike drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including previous hits on oil-production sites in the Caspian and Black Seas.

Officials say the platforms were used to supply fuel and resources supporting Russian military operations, and that the attacks have disrupted production at the affected sites. Independent confirmation of the extent of the damage was not immediately available.

The Caspian strikes represent a continuation of Ukraine’s strategy to target logistical and energy assets far beyond its immediate borders, a campaign Kyiv describes as aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its invasion.

The release of night-strike footage coincides with renewed tensions across multiple fronts of the conflict, as both sides carry out long-range attacks on each other’s infrastructure and military targets.