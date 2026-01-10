Azerbaijan’s Ambassador officially begins duties in Mexico

10 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev has presented a copy of his credentials to Jonathan Chait, Director General of Protocol at Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azernews reports, the information was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico and reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in various areas.

It should be noted that Seymur Fataliyev was appointed as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico on October 27 last year.