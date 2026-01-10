“Sabah” cruises past NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League Round XII
“Sabah” secured a dominant victory over NTD in the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.
As reported by Azernews, the match, held at the “Sərhədçi” Sports Center, ended with a convincing 121:76 win for “Sabah.”
Another game is scheduled later today as part of the round. At 17:00, “Neftçi” will face “Şəki” at the same venue.
Earlier matches of Round XII saw “Ordu” defeat “Quba” 116:111, “Lənkəran” edge past “Sərhədçi” 72:69, and “Naxçıvan” overcome “Sumqayıt” 97:81. The 12th round of the league will conclude on January 11.
