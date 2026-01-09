Azerbaijan ships AI-95 gasoline and diesel to Armenia by rail

9 January 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

The next batch of oil products has been delivered from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Azernews reports that a total of 2,698 tons of oil products, transported in 48 railway wagons, were dispatched today from the Bilajari station to Armenia. The shipment includes 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

According to the information, the wagons loaded with oil products will transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Georgia and from there continue onward to Armenia.

It was recalled that on December 18, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) delivered the first locally sourced oil cargo to Armenia. At that time, 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive fuel, loaded into 22 tank wagons, were sent by a freight train of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) from the Baku Freight Station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

Both nations have made efforts to move beyond enmity and heal the wounds inflicted by the war since 2025. Many believe that the tank cars carrying Azerbaijani oil to Armenia represent one of the attempts at building trust between the two nations. It should be noted that this was the second batch of oil Azerbaijan exported within a month.

The first batch of Azerbaijani oil was exported on December 18, 2025. At that time, the Garabagh clique, the main beneficiaries of the long-standing conflict, tried to create a storm in a teacup, circulating reports that ordinary Armenian citizens opposed trade with Azerbaijan, in an effort to throw the Pashinyan government under the bus. Yet the reality proved otherwise: the imported oil was fully consumed within 20 days, and Armenia exported oil again.

Armenia’s Minister of Economy, Gevork Papoyan, confirmed the robust demand for Azerbaijani oil. “The imported gasoline sold out within days, which shows how high the demand is,” he told local media. In a later Facebook post, Papoyan highlighted that, alongside Azerbaijani oil, Kazakh and Russian grain had also entered Armenia through Azerbaijani territory. He emphasised that these developments could drive diesel prices down across the country. Moreover, Azerbaijani flights now traverse Armenian airspace, cutting both travel time and expenses for passengers, a small but significant sign of growing connectivity between the two nations.