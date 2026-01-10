Disney & Webtoon debut comics platform

10 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Walt Disney Company and Naver’s Webtoon Entertainment have finalized a strategic partnership to create a new digital comics platform that will merge Disney’s extensive portfolio with Webtoon’s original content, the companies announced Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The platform will feature over 35,000 titles from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Studios, and Disney, including both archived classics and ongoing series. It will also host select Webtoon Originals, offering readers both traditional page-by-page layouts and vertical-scroll formats optimized for mobile devices.

Developed and operated by Webtoon, the new service builds on Disney’s existing Marvel Unlimited platform. For the first time, Disney’s entire comics catalog will be available under a single subscription, making it easier than ever for fans to explore decades of storytelling.

The two companies had previously collaborated to adapt popular Marvel and Disney titles into Webtoon’s vertical-scroll format and to create new original webcomic series for mobile audiences. The new platform aims to expand that effort globally, offering a wider selection and deeper engagement with readers worldwide.

“With this platform, combining our technical expertise with Disney’s full comic catalog, we’re giving new and longtime fans around the world a fresh way to experience these legendary characters and stories,” said Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo.

“Disney’s extraordinary storytelling legacy is unmatched, and we’re honored to work with them to build the future of digital comics,” added a Disney representative. “This partnership marks a powerful next step for our growing global business and lays the groundwork for even greater collaboration with Webtoon in the years ahead.”

The collaboration was first announced in September 2025 through a nonbinding term sheet, with Disney taking a roughly 2% equity stake in Webtoon Entertainment as part of the deal. Industry analysts suggest the move could reshape the digital comics landscape, combining Disney’s iconic brands with Webtoon’s mobile-first innovation, and potentially attracting millions of new subscribers worldwide.