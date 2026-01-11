Turkiye’s foreign minister accuses Mossad of fueling unrest in Iran

11 January 2026 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, of exploiting protests in Iran in an attempt to destabilise the country.

Speaking about the unrest, Fidan alleged that foreign intelligence services were using internal demonstrations to undermine Iran’s stability. He specifically claimed that Mossad was seeking to manipulate the protests to advance external political objectives.

The Turkish foreign minister did not provide evidence to support the accusation, and there was no immediate response from Israeli officials. Israel has previously rejected similar allegations of interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Iran has experienced repeated waves of protests in recent years, driven by economic hardship, political grievances and social restrictions. Iranian authorities have frequently blamed foreign powers, including Israel and the United States, for fomenting unrest.

Fidan’s comments come amid heightened regional tensions, as relations between Iran and Israel remain deeply strained and Ankara seeks to position itself as a key diplomatic and security actor in the Middle East.