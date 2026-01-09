Khamenei warns Trump of downfall, accuses us of fueling unrest in Iran

9 January 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has issued a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump, saying he would ultimately be “brought down,” while accusing foreign-backed forces of seeking to destabilize Iran through protests and pressure, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

Speaking in remarks aired on state television on Friday, Khamenei drew historical parallels to rulers he said collapsed at the height of their power.

“Trump should know that world tyrants such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Shah and Mohammad Reza were brought down at the peak of their arrogance. He too will be brought down,” he said.

Khamenei stressed that the Islamic Republic would not retreat in the face of unrest, emphasizing the system’s origins and resilience.

“Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs,” he stated.

Referring to ongoing protests, the supreme leader accused demonstrators of acting in line with US interests.

“They want to make him happy. If he knew how to run a country, he would run his own,” Khamenei said, adding that there were “many problems” inside the United States itself.

Commenting on the June attacks, Khamenei said that “in the 12-day war, more than a thousand of our compatriots were martyred.” He recalled Trump’s remarks claiming responsibility for the operation, saying the US president had stated, “I gave the order and I commanded the attack,” which Khamenei described as an admission that “his hands are stained with the blood of Iranians.”

Concluding his address, Khamenei called for unity and vigilance among supporters.

“Dear young people, keep your readiness and your unity. A united nation will overcome any enemy,” he said.