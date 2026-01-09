S. Korea to offer 24-Hour FX trading

9 January 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea plans to implement round-the-clock foreign exchange (FX) trading starting this July, aiming to meet the requirements for inclusion in MSCI’s developed markets index, Azernews reports, citing foreign media..

The move to a 24-hour FX market is intended to eliminate time-zone gaps caused by the current early morning close at 2:00 am local time. South Korea last extended FX trading hours two years ago, and this latest change represents a major step toward aligning its financial markets with global standards.

In addition, the ministry outlined plans to launch a new settlement system for offshore won trading, as well as simplify reporting and registration requirements for foreign investors. These measures are expected to make the Korean FX market more accessible, efficient, and attractive to global participants.

Experts note that enabling 24-hour FX trading could help South Korea increase liquidity, reduce volatility during off-hours, and strengthen the won’s position in international markets. Some also predict it may boost Seoul’s status as a regional financial hub, potentially attracting more institutional investors from Asia, Europe, and the Americas.