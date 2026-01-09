Baku to host Ümid 2026 Arts Competition

9 January 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ümid 2026 Arts Competition will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on January 10-11, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

As part of the competition, participants will present performances in various fields of art. The program includes pop and classical vocals, folk and classical musical instruments, modern and classical dance, visual arts, artistic recitation, folklore, and other disciplines. All performances will be evaluated by a professional jury.

"This competition is aimed at sparking interest among children and young people in various forms of art, developing their creative abilities, and discovering and supporting new talents. We are pleased to support children and youth on this path," said Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Participants who particularly distinguish themselves in the competition will be awarded the Grand Prix and diplomas.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.