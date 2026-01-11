Azerbaijan names new coaching staff for U-21 national football team

11 January 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has announced new appointments to the coaching staff of its under-21 national football team.

Azernews reports that Rashad Huseynov has been appointed as a coach of the U-21 side, while Gara Garayev will take up the role of team analyst.

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) said it expects the new appointments to contribute to the development of the U-21 national team, improve the organisation of training for young players, and ensure a more structured approach to preparations for international matches.

Huseynov, who has been involved in coaching since the age of 25, has worked with several domestic clubs, including Ravan, Zira, Sabah and Neftchi. The 36-year-old coach also served as assistant head coach of Sabah’s senior team.

Garayev, one of the most recognisable figures in Azerbaijani football, spent the majority of his professional playing career with Qarabag. The former 33-year-old national team midfielder later played for Neftchi and Araz-Nakhchivan before moving into his new analytical role.