NASA to return ISS Crew-11 early following medical issue

11 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

NASA announced that the International Space Station’s Crew-11 mission will return to Earth no earlier than Wednesday, January 14, following a medical issue affecting one crew member, Azernews reports.

The four astronauts are scheduled to complete their return by landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour early on January 15.

The decision to bring the crew back ahead of their originally planned departure was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all crew members.