IRENA calls on countries to accelerate renewable energy transition at 16th Assembly in Abu Dhabi

11 January 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Countries must now accelerate their renewable energy strategies, not only to meet climate objectives but also because renewables offer the most sustainable, low-risk path for economic growth, energy security, decarbonisation, and competitiveness.

Azernews reports that this was highlighted by Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), during his address at the agency’s 16th Assembly in Abu Dhabi.

“The market has already made its choice. Last year, 92% of newly installed power capacity came from renewable energy sources. This year, we are moving towards another record, with approximately 700 gigawatts of new renewable capacity expected to be commissioned,” La Camera said.

He also emphasised that the competitiveness of future economies will largely depend on the ability to move electrons and molecules at the lowest possible cost, while providing clean, safe, and accessible energy services.

The 16th IRENA Assembly is hosting nearly 1,600 participants, including 45 ministers from member countries. Discussions will focus on strategies to accelerate the global energy transition, ensure equitable access to clean energy, and enhance economic resilience.

IRENA, which counts 171 members (170 countries plus the European Union), promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar, and wind energy, while supporting low-carbon economic growth, energy security, and sustainable development.

Azerbaijan joined IRENA in 2009 and became a full member after the ratification of the agency’s statute by the Milli Majlis on May 2, 2014. In the agency’s 13th Assembly, Azerbaijan was elected to the IRENA Council for the 2023–2024 term, demonstrating its growing engagement in shaping global renewable energy policy.