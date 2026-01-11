Global renewable energy jobs reach 16.6 mln, but gender and inclusion challenges remain – IRENA

11 January 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The latest edition of IRENA’s Renewable Energy and Jobs Series, produced in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), shows that employment in the renewable energy sector worldwide continues to grow, reaching at least 16.6 million jobs globally in 2025.

Despite record capacity additions in 2024, the report notes that employment growth was moderated by several factors: economies of scale, automation, technological innovation, excess manufacturing capacity, and grid bottlenecks that have limited electricity generation.

The report highlights persistent workforce challenges, including barriers to hiring and career advancement for women, and limited opportunities for people with disabilities. “The human side of renewable energy is still too often overlooked or taken for granted,” the report notes.

Looking ahead, continued expansion in renewable energy deployment is expected to add more jobs across the sector. IRENA emphasizes that education and training should be central to a comprehensive policy approach, integrating deployment support, finance and investment, industrial and trade policies, supply chain development, economic revitalization, and inclusive workforce strategies.

The findings underline the dual challenge for policymakers: scaling renewable energy deployment while ensuring the sector is equitable, inclusive, and capable of sustaining a skilled workforce for the long term.