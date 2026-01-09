Finance Minister Sahil Babayev highlights digital public finance reforms

9 January 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The establishment and development of information systems based on a unified approach, the strengthening of mutual integration, and the introduction of centralized management mechanisms will significantly improve efficiency, transparency, and operational effectiveness in financial management.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry of Finance, this was stated by Finance Minister Sahil Babayev during a meeting of the Working Group on Digital Governance and Electronic Information Systems held at the Ministry.

The minister noted that extensive reforms aimed at digitalization and the implementation of modern management mechanisms in public financial management were launched under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 25, 2025. Within the framework of the decree, the “Digital Public Finance” information system is being developed not as a set of separate platforms, but as a fully integrated, unified ecosystem.

In line with the meeting’s agenda, the Digital Finance Center presented an overview of the current state of the Ministry’s digital governance and electronic information systems, as well as priorities for their development and integration within a single framework. Live demonstrations of the core digital systems were also conducted.

The presentations provided detailed information on the “Digital Public Finance” information system, e-contracting, e-accounting, the Budget Information Management System (BIMS), the Electronic Strict Reporting Forms System, the e-budget portal, and the Unified Data and Reporting System.

It was emphasized that the “Digital Public Finance” system enables centralized management and integration of financial systems under a single framework. Through the e-contracting system, the conclusion, execution, and monitoring of public procurement contracts will be carried out entirely in an electronic environment. The e-accounting information system, in turn, will allow for the centralized recording of opening balances, automated asset accounting, and the application of a unified approach to public-sector accounting.

Within the Electronic Strict Reporting Forms System, the full digitalization of 44 types of strict reporting forms will reduce paper-based processes and strengthen control mechanisms. The e-budget portal will function as an electronic budget guide, while the Unified Data and Reporting System, based on the “Data Lakehouse” approach, will support the creation of a centralized data environment, advanced analytics, and evidence-based decision-making.

The meeting also reviewed the key tasks for the current year, discussing major digital projects and the action plan, the development, expansion, and integration of systems, as well as planned measures in technical, institutional, and regulatory areas.

Minister Sahil Babayev stressed the importance of coordinated action and consistent reforms in implementing the assigned tasks, underlining that further strengthening digital financial management remains one of the Ministry’s top priorities, and issued relevant instructions.