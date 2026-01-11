Israel issues evacuation warning for Lebanon village ahead of Hezbollah strikes

11 January 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva

The Israeli army on Sunday issued an evacuation warning for the village of Kafr Hatta in southern Lebanon, saying it was preparing air strikes against Hezbollah targets in the area, Azernews reports ,citing AFP.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said Israeli forces would “soon, and once again, strike terrorist Hezbollah military infrastructure in the village”.

He accused Hezbollah of attempting to rebuild its presence there despite previous attacks, adding that the strikes were aimed at preventing what he described as prohibited activities. The post included a map indicating the locations expected to be targeted.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border, where exchanges of fire have intensified in recent months.

On Thursday, the Lebanese army said it had completed the disarmament of Hezbollah forces south of the Litani River as part of the first phase of a nationwide security plan. Kafr Hatta, however, lies north of the river and is not covered by that initial phase, according to Lebanese officials.

There was no immediate response from Hezbollah to the Israeli warning.