AZAL suspends Tehran flights amid unrest in Iran
Amid large-scale protests in Iran, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled the flight scheduled for today on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route, Azernews reports.
AZAL said that additional information will be provided regarding the resumption of flights on this route, noting that passengers will be promptly notified as soon as updates become available.
It was also reported that Turkish Airlines has canceled 17 flights scheduled to Tehran, Mashhad, and Tabriz, citing the same situation.
AZAL apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the understanding and patience of its passengers.
It is important to note that the safety of flights and passengers is AZAL's top priority.
For the latest updates, passengers can contact the AZAL call center at [email protected].
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!