Azerbaijan continues fuel supplies to Armenia with new petrol shipment

11 January 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The supply of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is continuing, with a new shipment dispatched on January 11, Azernews reports.

A train consisting of 18 rail wagons loaded with 979 tonnes of AI-92 grade petrol departed from Bilajari station towards Böyük Kəsik. The cargo will be delivered to Armenia in transit through Georgia.

Earlier, on January 9, 2026, Azerbaijan sent a total of 2,698 tonnes of fuel to Armenia, including 1,742 tonnes of AI-95 petrol and 956 tonnes of diesel fuel, transported in 48 rail wagons.

Prior to that, on December 18, another shipment of 1,220 tonnes of AI-95 automotive fuel was delivered to Armenia.

The ongoing deliveries highlight the continued logistical and energy trade flows between the two neighbouring countries despite longstanding political tensions.