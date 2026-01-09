China releases earth footage from Tiangong Space Station

9 January 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A remarkable video captured by an astronaut aboard the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong Space Station shows our planet as a mesmerizing swirl of blue and green, with vast clouds occasionally drifting across the view, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The station is currently crewed by the Shenzhou-21 mission, which sent three astronauts to space on October 31, 2025, for a six-month stay.

The crew includes mission commander Zhang Lu, along with Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, serving as space pilot, flight engineer, and payload specialist, respectively. Together, they represent the three main categories of astronauts in China’s space program.

The footage not only highlights the breathtaking beauty of Earth from orbit but also underscores the advances in China’s human spaceflight program, including extended stays, complex scientific experiments, and international collaboration potential. Observers have noted that such missions are increasingly helping scientists study Earth’s climate, atmospheric changes, and natural phenomena from a unique vantage point.

Interestingly, the Shenzhou-21 mission also marks a step toward China’s long-term goals of building a fully operational modular space station, paving the way for future missions, including long-duration flights and deep space exploration projects.