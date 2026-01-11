Iran warns US and Israel of retaliation as Trump signals possible strike

11 January 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s parliamentary leadership escalated its rhetoric against the United States and Israel on Sunday as tensions intensified over Washington’s warnings of possible military action amid ongoing unrest inside the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a heated session of parliament in Tehran, Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared that US forces and Israel would become “legitimate targets” if Washington carries out a strike on Iran, following recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump. His remarks were delivered as lawmakers surged toward the parliamentary podium chanting anti-American slogans, including “Death to America,” in a scene broadcast live on state television.

Qalibaf, a prominent hard-liner and former presidential candidate, praised Iran’s security forces, including the Revolutionary Guard and its volunteer Basij militia, for their response to nationwide protests. He warned demonstrators of severe consequences, vowing harsh punishment for those detained during the unrest.

“We will deal with them in the most severe manner,” Qalibaf said, signalling a toughening stance as concerns grow internationally over a potential crackdown amid an information blackout inside the country.

Turning his focus outward, the parliamentary speaker issued a direct warning to Israel and US military assets across the Middle East. He suggested Iran could respond pre-emptively if it detects signs of an imminent threat.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, all American military bases, ships, and the occupied territory will be legitimate targets,” Qalibaf said, adding that Tehran would not wait for a strike before acting.

President Trump, meanwhile, voiced support for Iranian protesters, writing on social media that the country was closer to freedom “perhaps like never before,” and stating that the United States stood ready to assist. US media reports citing unnamed officials said the president has been presented with military options against Iran, though no final decision has been announced.

The US State Department reinforced Trump’s warnings, cautioning Tehran against testing Washington’s resolve. “When President Trump says he will act, he means it,” a spokesperson said.

Despite the inflammatory rhetoric, analysts note that Iran’s military capabilities were weakened during last year’s brief but intense confrontation with Israel, which reportedly damaged key air defence systems. Any move toward direct conflict would ultimately depend on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who holds final authority over military decisions.

The US military said it remains fully prepared in the region, emphasizing that American forces are positioned to defend US interests, allies, and partners across the Middle East.