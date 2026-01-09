President Ilham Aliyev awards Anar Isgandarov with "Shohrat" Order - decree

9 January 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Isgandarov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of the country.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

