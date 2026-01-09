Azerbaijan prepares for centennial of first Turkological Congress

9 January 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

A significant preparatory meeting has taken place at the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) to discuss the upcoming centennial celebration of the First Turkological Congress, Azernews reports citing the Academy.

The meeting, chaired by President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academisian Isa Habibbayli, focused on organizing a series of scientific events, publications, and conferences in honor of this pivotal moment in the history of Turkology.

The discussions, which also addressed the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, issued on October 22, 2025, laid the groundwork for the celebratory activities surrounding the 100th anniversary of the congress.

A wide range of topics was covered, including the planning and execution of academic events, preparation of publications, and the distribution of key research materials. The meeting highlighted the central role this milestone plays in further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan, Turkic nations, and the broader international community.

Speaking during the session, Isa Habibbayli emphasized the First Turkological Congress as a cornerstone event for both Azerbaijani society and the wider Turkic world. Reflecting on its historical significance, he recalled that the congress took place from February 26 to March 6, 1926, in the Grand Assembly Hall of the ANAS Presidium.

In line with President Aliyev's priorities, Isa Habibbayli discussed the systematic and targeted efforts being carried out at ANAS to advance scholarly cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries. He shared that a comprehensive Event Plan has been developed to ensure a year of meaningful celebrations.

ANAS currently houses numerous research departments focusing on the history, literature, folklore, language, music, archaeology, and philosophy of the Turkic world, and he stressed that academic collaborations with universities and scientific institutions in Turkic nations are continuously expanding. These efforts, he pointed out, play a crucial role in enhancing the scientific and cultural integration of Turkic peoples.

Looking ahead, Isa Habibbayli outlined several key initiatives for the centennial celebrations. These include the publication of books and monographs, the creation of photo albums and promotional materials, as well as the organization of scientific conferences spanning the humanities and social sciences.

Moreover, the exhibitions, both physical and virtual will be held at the Central Scientific Library, highlighting the contributions of the First Turkological Congress. A special edition of the "Turkology" journal will also be published, dedicated to the congress's centennial.

Following the discussions, a series of organizational matters were addressed, with several notable scholars and professionals offering their insights. Among the speakers were Professor Nadir Mammadli, Director of the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics, Gokhan Seyhan, Coordinator of the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku, Dr. Sarkhan Khavari, Head of the Department of Science and Education at the ANAS Presidium, Telman Nusratoglu, Head of the Department of History and Archaeology at Khazar University, and Dr. Huseyn Huseynov, Director of the Central Scientific Library.

The meeting concluded with a set of clear action items to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the centennial celebrations.

Note that Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plays a significant role in the development of science and technology in Azerbaijan and supports the country's educational and research infrastructure.

Established in 1945, ANAS consists of various research institutes, laboratories, and scientific centres specialising in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. It collaborates with international scientific organisations and academic institutions to promote scientific exchange and innovation.

The Academy also organises conferences, publishes scientific journals, and supports young scientists.