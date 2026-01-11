Belgium not ready for future wars, Defence Minister warns

11 January 2026 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Belgium is not adequately prepared for the wars of the future, Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned, stressing the urgent need for the country to modernise its military capabilities.

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper La Libre, Francken said Belgium is ill-equipped to deal with modern forms of warfare that increasingly rely on advanced technologies such as drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

According to the minister, the challenge extends far beyond the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. “This is not just about drones,” Francken said. “It also involves robotics, data integration, unmanned systems, and quantum computing. We must be ready for the wars of the future. At the moment, we are not.”

Francken’s remarks highlight growing concerns within European defence circles about the continent’s ability to adapt to rapidly evolving military technologies. Recent conflicts have demonstrated the decisive role of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and real-time data processing on the battlefield, prompting NATO members to reassess their defence strategies.

The Belgian defence minister emphasised that failure to invest in emerging technologies could leave the country vulnerable in future conflicts, underlining the importance of long-term planning, innovation, and defence modernisation.

Belgium’s warning comes amid broader debates across Europe about military readiness, defence spending, and the need to keep pace with technological developments reshaping modern warfare.