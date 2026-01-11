Israel raises alert level as US discusses possible role in Iran unrest

11 January 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israel has raised its national security alert level amid growing discussions in Washington over a possible U.S. role in developments inside Iran, as the country faces its largest wave of anti-government protests in years, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Three Israeli officials familiar with the matter told the agency that the heightened readiness comes against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions and uncertainty surrounding Iran’s internal stability. The move reflects concern in Jerusalem that any direct or indirect U.S. involvement in Iran could trigger rapid and unpredictable regional consequences.

According to Reuters, the issue was discussed during a telephone conversation on Saturday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While one source confirmed that the call took place, the precise content of the discussion was not disclosed.

Iran has been gripped by widespread protests in recent weeks, with demonstrations spreading across multiple cities and drawing international attention. The unrest has raised questions about the durability of Iran’s political order and the potential for foreign powers to become involved, either diplomatically or militarily.

Israel, which views Iran as its primary regional adversary, has long warned that instability inside the Islamic Republic could spill over into the wider Middle East. Israeli officials have repeatedly stressed the need for readiness in the face of any escalation involving Iran, particularly if the United States alters its posture toward Tehran.

Neither the Israeli prime minister’s office nor the U.S. State Department has publicly commented on the substance of the reported discussions. However, analysts note that any U.S. move related to Iran—especially during a period of mass protests—would have significant implications for Israel’s security calculations and the broader regional balance.