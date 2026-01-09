Judo Federation expands access to tatami across country

9 January 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Over the past year, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has supplied nearly 6,000 "Taishan" brand tatami mats to 80 sports halls nationwide, Azernews reports.

Since 2022, as part of a large-scale support initiative covering Baku and the regions, the federation has distributed a total of 13,200 tatami mats to 179 sports halls.

In parallel, between 2022 and 2025, AJF has inaugurated new judo halls in numerous locations, including Ganja, Sumqayit, Qusar, Agstafa, Zagatala, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Agali village in Zangilan district, Zirə settlement in Baku, Agdash, Kurdamir, Astara, Jalilabad, Tartar, Qakh, Imishli, Shabran, and Mosul village in Zagatala.

These initiatives reflect the federation's ongoing commitment to developing judo infrastructure and promoting the sport across Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.