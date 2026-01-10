Produce imports from Turkiye to Azerbaijan fall

10 January 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported fruit and vegetable products worth $21.057 million from Turkiye , marking a 9.7% decline compared with 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

