'War is back in vogue' - Pope Leo warns
Pope Leo XIV warned on Friday that "war is back in vogue," as he addressed the Vatican's diplomatic corps in Vatican City, Azernews reports.
"A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force," he said, warning that this trend undermines "the rule of law" and global stability.
Pope Leo called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine, urging dialogue to end the war and stressing the suffering of civilians.
He also addressed recent developments in Venezuela, saying "the will of the Venezuelan people" must be respected following the capture of the former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by United States forces. He said the Holy See stands ready to support "any initiative that promotes peace and harmony."
