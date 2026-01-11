Azerbaijan expands outward investment as Asian markets gain importance
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s direct foreign investment into Malaysia reached $3.665 million. At first glance, this figure may seem modest. Yet compared to the same period in 2024—when investments barely touched $26,000—the surge represents an astonishing 141-fold increase. Such a dramatic leap is not a statistical anomaly; it is a signal that Azerbaijan’s investment geography is widening, and that Asia is emerging as a new frontier of interest.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!