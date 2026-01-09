Azernews.Az

Friday January 9 2026

Azerbaijan expands European trade footprint with Denmark growth

9 January 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands European trade footprint with Denmark growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Significant positive dynamics have been observed in Azerbaijan’s trade relations with Denmark. In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Denmark increased by 67.5% compared to the same period in the previous year, exceeding....

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more