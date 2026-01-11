US military launches multiple strikes against Islamic State in Syria following attack on American forces

11 January 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The U.S. military announced on Saturday that it had carried out multiple strikes in Syria against Islamic State (ISIS) militants, part of an ongoing operation launched in December following an attack on American personnel.

The strikes are part of a broader campaign led by the U.S.-coalition to dismantle Islamic State networks in the region. In recent months, coalition forces have conducted airstrikes and ground operations targeting ISIS suspects, often in coordination with Syrian security forces, according to officials.

The operation underscores the United States’ continued commitment to counterterrorism efforts in Syria, despite ongoing regional instability and the complex political landscape involving multiple local and foreign actors.

U.S. military officials did not provide details on casualties or specific locations, citing operational security, but stressed that the strikes were carefully planned to target Islamic State infrastructure and leadership cells.

Analysts note that these operations come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the U.S. seeking to prevent a resurgence of ISIS in areas of Syria still affected by civil war and militant activity.