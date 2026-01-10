77 people held in two-week gendarmerie crackdown in Turkiye

10 January 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past two weeks, gendarmerie units in 34 provinces of Turkey have detained 77 individuals as part of ongoing security operations, Azernews reports, citing foreign media. The information was shared by Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on his official X account.

According to the minister, the detainees were found to be active within the current structure of a terrorist organization, communicating with responsible members via payphones, providing financial support to aid organizations allegedly linked to the group, and promoting the organization’s propaganda on social media.

Of those detained, 43 individuals have been placed under pretrial detention.