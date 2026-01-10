Over 31 kg of drugs seized in police operation in Azerbaijan
During operations conducted by police officers on January 9, more than 31 kilograms of narcotics were seized, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The confiscated drugs included over 1 kilogram of heroin, nearly 25.9 kilograms of marijuana, more than 1.4 kilograms of the psychotropic substance methamphetamine, over 2.2 kilograms of hashish, and nearly half a kilogram of opium.
Authorities said that firm measures to combat illegal drug circulation will continue.
