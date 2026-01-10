Over 31 kg of drugs seized in police operation in Azerbaijan

10 January 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

During operations conducted by police officers on January 9, more than 31 kilograms of narcotics were seized, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The confiscated drugs included over 1 kilogram of heroin, nearly 25.9 kilograms of marijuana, more than 1.4 kilograms of the psychotropic substance methamphetamine, over 2.2 kilograms of hashish, and nearly half a kilogram of opium.

Authorities said that firm measures to combat illegal drug circulation will continue.