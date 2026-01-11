Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships conclude as freestyle champions are crowned [PHOTOS]

11 January 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Championships in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have concluded at the Baku Sports Palace.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the final day of competition saw medalists determined in five weight categories of freestyle wrestling: 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg and 125 kg.

In the 61 kg category, Nuraddin Novruzov of Neftchi claimed the national title. Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (MOIK) secured silver, while Aliabbas Rzazadeh and Farhad Hajiyev, both representing Neftchi, shared bronze.

Kenan Heybatov of Sərhədçi emerged as champion in the 70 kg division. Ramik Heybatov (AHITA) finished second, with Omar Gulmammadov (Neftchi) and Mirjavad Nabiyev (AHITA, Absheron) taking bronze medals.

The 79 kg title was won by Jabrayil Hajiyev of AGF. Farid Jabbarov and Sahib Dadashov (both Neftchi) earned bronze, while Ramiz Hasanov (Ganja, Education-1) claimed silver.

In the 92 kg category, Ali Tsokayev (AGF) secured gold, followed by Abubakr Abakarov (AGF) in second place. Shamistan Akhundov (Neftchi) and Tabriz Bayramov (Sumgayit, Education) completed the podium with bronze medals.

In the heavyweight 125 kg division, Neftchi wrestlers Yusif Dursunov and Giorgi Meshvildishvili were crowned Azerbaijan champions.

The championship is regarded as a key stage in assessing athletes for national team selection ahead of upcoming international competitions.