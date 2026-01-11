Iran under 60+ hour nationwide internet blackout amid protests [PHOTO]

11 January 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iran has been experiencing an almost complete nationwide internet blackout for more than 60 hours, according to multiple sources. The disruption comes amid ongoing unrest and widespread protests, limiting access to online information, social media, and communication both inside and outside the country.

The blackout has raised concerns among human rights groups and international observers, who warn that cutting off internet access may embolden hard-line security forces to escalate crackdowns on demonstrators.

Experts say prolonged internet shutdowns not only hinder the free flow of information, but also affect businesses, healthcare, and essential services, compounding the humanitarian impact of unrest.

Authorities have not provided a clear explanation for the prolonged outage, and it remains unclear when connectivity might be restored.