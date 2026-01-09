Azerbaijan to waive real estate registration fees for war veterans and martyrs' families

9 January 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Veterans and martyr families will be exempt from paying duty for property right registration in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in an amendment to the "State duty" law, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The amendments set out the rates of state duties for registering property rights and other legal rights related to immovable property, as outlined in Articles 6 of the "State register of immovable property" law and 26 of the "State duty" law.

This includes:

- issuing extracts from the register and technical documents (passport and measurement plan) for immovable property registration;

- conducting survey work for the registration of land rights;

- issuing certificates regarding restrictions on property rights (encumbrances) from the state register;

- state registration of mortgages;

- other legal actions related to immovable property.

Furthermore, the amendment provides exemptions from state duties for individuals in socially vulnerable categories, including those with disabilities due to military service, the January 20 events, or performing military service duties (including in Chernobyl), as well as the families of martyrs.

The President has signed a decree regarding the implementation of the relevant law.