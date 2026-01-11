Azerbaijan Open slalom finals held at Shahdag as international skiers compete [PHOTOS]

11 January 2026 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Under the joint organisation of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Tourism Centre, and in line with the FIS calendar, competitions on the third day of the Azerbaijan Open international alpine skiing tournament were held.

On the final day of the tournament, athletes competed in the slalom discipline of alpine skiing, battling for top honours.

According to the results, Kazakhstan’s Kseniya Brezhnaya claimed first place, followed by her compatriot Dalel Talkunova in second, while Uzbekistan’s Kseniya Grigoreva secured third place.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Open tournament featured 25 female athletes across various age categories from Azerbaijan, as well as Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan was represented in the competitions by alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma.