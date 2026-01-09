First mugham evening of year celebrates female performers [PHOTOS]

9 January 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has hosted its first mugham evening of the year, with a special focus on female interpretations of Azerbaijan's traditional mugham music, Azernews reports.

The concert opened with a piece by composer Jahangir Jahangirov from the film "Koroğlu", performed by the ensemble. The evening continued with solo performances from the Mugham Center's talented artists.

Sevinj Sariyeva, an honored artist, Nisbat Sadrayeva, a soloist at the Mugham Center, and Gulnar Gudratli, the winner of the Mugham Television Contest, totally captivated the audience with their impressive skill and delicate interpretations of mugham traditions. Their performances were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Also featured in the concert were soloists of the Mugham Center, Elgiz Aliyev, Mirpasha Shukurov, Grand Prix winner of the 4th Mugham Television Contest, and Yusif Jafarbayli, laureate of the 9th Mugham Television Contest.

The performers were accompanied by an exceptional group of musicians: Rustam Muslimov on tar, Araz Aghaverdiyev on kamancha, Mehta Mammadalizade on qanun, Rafael Asgarov on balaban, Siyavush Kerimov on nagara, and Saday Badalov on gosha naghara.

The Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The Mugham Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

The Center also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.

In 2025, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

This new status contributes to improving the financial well-being of the people working at the center, which has been one of the leading concert institutions in Baku for many years.

The International Mugham Center has seen a noticeable rise in interest last year, particularly from tourists attending mugham and ethnoconcerts.

during the 9th "Mugham" TV Contest, the center hosted numerous concerts, attracting a diverse range of visitors.

Monthly events cater to both music specialists and casual attendees, with advertising banners placed outside to draw in more tourists. During the day, as tourists pass by in anticipation of the evening performances, many stop to admire the center's striking architecture and inviting atmosphere.

This growing international interest was particularly evident during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when many race fans and visitors to Baku also attended IMC's musical events.