Humanitarian worker injured in landmine explosion in Ağdərə’s Qızıloba village

11 January 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A landmine explosion occurred in the Qızıloba village area of Ağdərə district, recently liberated from occupation, resulting in injury to a humanitarian worker, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the agency, the injured individual, Elvin Hamiddin Karimov, born in 1988, was taking part in humanitarian mine-clearing operations conducted by a non-governmental organisation when the accident happened.

As a result of the explosion, Karimov’s right heel was amputated. He was immediately evacuated to the district central hospital, where medical staff reported his condition as satisfactory.

The incident underscores the ongoing risks of landmines in liberated areas, as authorities continue demining efforts to secure safety for both local residents and humanitarian personnel.