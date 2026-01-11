Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Somalia’s sovereignty at OIC emergency meeting [PHOTOS]

11 January 2026 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dedicated to Somalia.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, the state news agency, with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, aimed to express support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in opposition to the recognition of the “Somaliland” region as an independent state, as well as to discuss possible joint steps in this regard.

Speaking at the meeting, Yalchin Rafiyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. As an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia, the deputy minister stated that Azerbaijan would continue to support the collective efforts of the international community, including OIC member states, on this issue.

Emphasising Azerbaijan’s commitment to the norms and principles of international law, a call was made to the international community to act responsibly and within the framework of international law in order to ensure peace, stability, and security in various regions, including the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea basin.

At the conclusion of the 22nd extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, member states adopted a resolution expressing clear and unequivocal support for Somalia and its territorial integrity.