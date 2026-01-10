Azerbaijan digitizes education documents, expands access via mygov platform

10 January 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has taken a significant step toward the digitalization of its education sector, Azernews reports. New regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers allow state-issued education documents to be provided in digital format, greatly improving citizens’ access to these records and enhancing efficiency in education administration.

Under the new rules, diplomas, certificates, and supporting documents for higher, secondary, vocational, and general education will be issued digitally and carry full legal validity. The process of presenting state education documents will now be fully digital.

Citizens can access their education documents through the “mygov” platform. By selecting the “Education” category under the “Services” section, users can view their records, share them via QR code, or download documents in PDF format. The platform’s “Shared Information” section also allows users to track when, with whom, and on which platform their education data has been shared.

Previously, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education, integrated various education data into the “mygov” platform. Currently, users can access information on diplomas and foreign diplomas, student IDs, student and graduate status, education under state and intergovernmental scholarship programs, vocational and general education documents, as well as current higher and secondary education records and examination admission sheets. Efforts are ongoing to gradually expand the scope of available documents and make more education information accessible via the platform.

