Pakistan holds joint counterterrorism drill with US forces
The National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Pakistan, is hosting the 13th joint military exercise, Inspired Gambit-2026, Azernews reports, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The two-week exercise focuses on counterterrorism operations and involves professional military contingents from both Pakistan and the United States.
The maneuvers aim to enhance mutual understanding and operational interoperability through experience sharing in counterterrorism.
They also seek to refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary for effective counterterrorism operations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!