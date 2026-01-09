Azercell expands payment options for Kinon App with bank card integration

9 January 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell continues to enhance the digital user experience by expanding payment flexibility within the Kinon streaming application. Subscribers can now pay for Kinon subscriptions using bank cards in addition to the existing mobile balance payment option.

The introduction of bank card payments allows users to leverage their personal banking benefits, including cashback and loyalty bonus programs. All bank card transactions on the Kinon platform are processed in full compliance with international security standards. In addition, 3D Secure (3DS) authentication is applied to ensure secure transaction confirmation by the cardholder and to prevent unauthorized payments.

With this enhancement, Kinon users can activate or renew their subscriptions in just a few taps. The updated interface enables seamless switching between mobile balance and bank card payments, while also allowing users to easily manage and update their preferred payment method within the app.

Additionally, subscribers who pay for a Kinon subscription using the akart receive a 10% cashback.

The Kinon application is available for download on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.