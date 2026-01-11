Qarabağ Weekend School in Stockholm opens new academic year for Azerbaijani children abroad [PHOTOS]

11 January 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony marking the start of the new academic year was held at the Qarabağ Weekend School, operating under the SAF Union in Stockholm, highlighting its vital role in nurturing the national and cultural identity of Azerbaijani children living abroad, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Weekend schools like Qarabağ play a strategic role in preserving language, heritage, and patriotism among the diaspora, as emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev at the 5th World Azerbaijanis Congress in Shusha.

Speaking at the ceremony, SAF Union head Sevda Dadashova noted that these schools are indispensable in protecting children from assimilation, while ensuring they remain connected to their mother tongue, national identity, history, and cultural legacy.

“The mother tongue is the soul of a nation and the memory of its people. A child who knows their language understands their roots, recognizes their identity, and strengthens spiritual bonds with their homeland. The Qarabağ Weekend School not only provides knowledge but also instills love for Azerbaijan, national pride, and patriotism,” Dadashova said.

She further expressed gratitude to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and its chair, Fuad Muradov, highlighting their constant support for the school.

During the event, the annual curriculum was presented, and new students and teachers were introduced to the school’s activities. The upcoming academic year will feature lessons in Azerbaijani language, national music, and traditional folk dances, ensuring a holistic education rooted in Azerbaijani culture.