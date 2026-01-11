Adam Sandler says he plans to make 50 more movies after career award

11 January 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva

Adam Sandler has said he plans to make at least 50 more films before retiring, joking that he still has “60, 70, maybe 80 years” left in the industry.

The actor and comedian, whose career spans more than three decades and around 70 films, made the remarks while accepting the Career Achievement Award at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards. Sandler is best known for comedy hits such as Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups and Just Go With It, but has also earned critical acclaim for dramatic performances, including his role in Uncut Gems.

Looking ahead, Sandler struck a light-hearted tone. “I don’t know how much time I have left — 60, 70 years. Eighty tops, maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine,” he said.

“I promise to everyone here tonight, I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead — and at least 25 of them will be good,” he added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Sandler recently reprised his role in Happy Gilmore 2, produced by his company Happy Madison Productions, which he founded in 1999. The studio has been behind a string of popular films including Anger Management and 50 First Dates.

He is currently filming the comedy Roommates, co-starring Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll. The film, inspired by a true story about college roommates, will also feature Sandler’s daughter, Sadie Sandler, and is scheduled for release on Netflix.