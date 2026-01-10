Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking civilian ships in Black Sea
Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign media. The statement was made by Aleksey Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, on his official Telegram channel.
According to Kuleba, a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, entering the port of Chornomorsk to load grain, was targeted by a Russian strike drone.
Near the port of Odessa, a cargo ship carrying soybeans under the flag of the Comoros was also reportedly hit in an airstrike.
Earlier, on January 8, an oil tanker named Elbus flying the flag of Palau was attacked about 50 km off Katamanu in the Black Sea. The vessel sustained damage to its upper section, but no crew members were injured.
So far, Russia has not issued any official comment regarding these incidents.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!