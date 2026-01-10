Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking civilian ships in Black Sea

10 January 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign media. The statement was made by Aleksey Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, on his official Telegram channel.

According to Kuleba, a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, entering the port of Chornomorsk to load grain, was targeted by a Russian strike drone.

Near the port of Odessa, a cargo ship carrying soybeans under the flag of the Comoros was also reportedly hit in an airstrike.

Earlier, on January 8, an oil tanker named Elbus flying the flag of Palau was attacked about 50 km off Katamanu in the Black Sea. The vessel sustained damage to its upper section, but no crew members were injured.

So far, Russia has not issued any official comment regarding these incidents.