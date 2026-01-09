Azerbaijan inflation forecasts diverge between UN, Central Bank, ING
The United Nations has forecast that inflation in Azerbaijan will stand at 4 per cent in 2026 and 3.5 per cent in 2027, pointing to a gradual slowdown in price growth. Azernews reports, citing updated UN data, that according to UN estimates, inflation in Azerbaijan reached...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!