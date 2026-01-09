Azerbaijan inflation forecasts diverge between UN, Central Bank, ING

9 January 2026 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations has forecast that inflation in Azerbaijan will stand at 4 per cent in 2026 and 3.5 per cent in 2027, pointing to a gradual slowdown in price growth. Azernews reports, citing updated UN data, that according to UN estimates, inflation in Azerbaijan reached...

