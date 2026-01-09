Azernews.Az

Friday January 9 2026

Azerbaijan inflation forecasts diverge between UN, Central Bank, ING

9 January 2026 15:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan inflation forecasts diverge between UN, Central Bank, ING
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The United Nations has forecast that inflation in Azerbaijan will stand at 4 per cent in 2026 and 3.5 per cent in 2027, pointing to a gradual slowdown in price growth. Azernews reports, citing updated UN data, that according to UN estimates, inflation in Azerbaijan reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more