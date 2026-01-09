UK is considering banning X due to Grok’s chatbot

9 January 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Authorities in the United Kingdom are considering strict actions against X, potentially including a ban in the country, following concerns over explicit images created by the Grok AI-based chatbot, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the chatbot has been generating explicit deepfake images of women and children on the social network at users’ requests. The publication notes that such content has already affected public figures, including Princess Catherine (Middleton) of Wales, as well as British celebrities, cabinet ministers, and Members of Parliament.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Greatest Hits Radio that he had instructed the Ofcom media regulator to explore all possible options. “X must take control of the situation, and Ofcom has our full support in taking action. This is wrong. It's illegal. We will not tolerate it. I have ordered that every possible option be considered,” Starmer said.

Government sources cited by The Daily Telegraph highlighted potential measures under the Online Safety Act, which could include multi-billion-pound fines or even blocking access to the platform in the UK.

Experts warn that this case underscores the broader global challenge of AI-generated deepfakes, which are increasingly targeting politicians, celebrities, and private individuals, raising urgent questions about regulation, accountability, and digital safety. Some suggest that stricter AI oversight and rapid content moderation could become a new standard for social media platforms worldwide.