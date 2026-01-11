IRENA’s 16th Assembly opens in Abu Dhabi with focus on global renewable energy transition [PHOTOS]

11 January 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

The 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has officially opened today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior representatives of member states, energy policymakers, and global decision-makers to discuss the future of clean energy.

Held under the theme “Empowering Humanity: Shared Prosperity through Renewable Energy,” the two-day assembly will focus on accelerating the global transition to renewable energy while ensuring economic inclusiveness, equality, and improved human welfare. Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy.

Azernews reports via IRENA's X page that key sessions will address strategies to scale up renewable energy deployment worldwide, alongside measures needed to ensure that the energy transition delivers tangible social and economic benefits. Particular attention will be paid to bridging energy gaps, strengthening resilience, and promoting sustainable development.

During the Assembly, IRENA is also set to present its second progress report on the implementation of the UAE Consensus goals, which monitor efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements.

The programme includes a ministerial meeting and several high-level sessions focusing on the application of renewable energy in agriculture and food systems, the development of geothermal energy, energy security, financing the energy transition, and challenges related to critical raw materials.

IRENA currently comprises 171 members, including 170 countries and the European Union. The organisation promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy—such as solar, wind, hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal, and ocean energy—in support of sustainable development, energy access, security, and low-carbon economic growth.

Azerbaijan joined IRENA in 2009 and became a full member following the ratification of the Agency’s statute by the Milli Majlis on 2 May 2014. Under a decision adopted at IRENA’s 13th Assembly, Azerbaijan was also elected to the IRENA Council for the 2023–2024 term, underscoring its growing engagement in the global renewable energy agenda.