Ambulance crews attacked during protests in Iran [VIDEO]

11 January 2026 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Medical workers from emergency ambulance teams were assaulted during protest actions in Iran, according to reports from injured personnel.

The wounded ambulance staff said their vehicle was attacked with stones and homemade explosive devices while responding to an emergency call. The incident occurred while the medical team was carrying out its official duties.

The attack left several emergency workers injured and caused damage to the ambulance. Medical personnel said they were targeted despite being clearly identifiable as emergency responders.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of healthcare workers operating amid ongoing unrest, as well as the increasing risks faced by emergency services during protest-related disturbances.