Iran's Pezeshkian accuses foreign militants of orchestrating deadly violence during unrest [VIDEO]

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused foreign-backed militants of carrying out violent attacks inside the country, claiming that individuals brought in from abroad were responsible for arson, killings and other acts of brutality during recent unrest.

In remarks reported by local media, the President alleged that the perpetrators had set fire to mosques, killed civilians and, in some cases, carried out beheadings. He said those involved did not belong to the country and should not be confused with citizens expressing legitimate grievances.

“Those who are truly part of this country can express their protest — we will listen to them, consider their demands and resolve the problem,” he said. “But killing innocent people on the spot, setting fires and destroying property by force is unacceptable.”

Pezeshkian also accused the United States and Israel of encouraging violence, claiming they were urging militant groups to escalate their actions. According to him, the same actors who had previously attacked the country and killed young people and children were now calling on others to do the same.

“They say, ‘We are here, and you go and destroy — we will come after you,’” he said.

The comments come amid heightened tensions and ongoing disturbances, as authorities seek to distinguish between peaceful protest and acts they describe as terrorism. No independent verification of the allegations was immediately available.